Solstad scores pair of CSV contracts

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded medium-term contracts for two of its construction support vessels.

2015-built Normand Navigator has been awarded a contract in South East Asia. The work, with an undisclosed client, commences in September 2021 and runs through to the end of the year.

In South America, 2014-built Normand Frontier has been awarded contract with an international contractor. The vessel will support an ultra-deep subsea project for a period of 100 days firm, with 60 days options, excluding mobilisation and demobilisation. The vessel has already started mobilisation activities.

Solstad has been awarded several new contracts this month, including one for CSV Normand Energy in West Africa.

