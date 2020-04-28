Sonoda to return to take helm of the Asian Shipowners’ Association

April 28th, 2020

Yuichi Sonoda is to return as secretary-general of the Asian Shipowners’ Association (ASA), a role he held from 2010 to 2014.

The Japanese citizen is unable to get to Singapore in time for the May 1 start of his tenure thanks to travel restrictions in place because of the coronavirus so ASA has decided to name him as secretary-general designate with Michael Phoon from the Singapore Shipping Association holding the title of acting secretary-general until Sonoda touches down in the Southeast Asian republic.

The ASA came into being five years ago, having originally been the Asian Shipowners’ Forum (ASF), an organisation that dates back to 1992. A permanent base for the organisation was established in Singapore in 2008. ASA’s membership together is estimated to control about 50% of the world merchant fleet today.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

