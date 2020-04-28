Home Region Asia Sonoda to return to take helm of the Asian Shipowners’ Association April 28th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia

Yuichi Sonoda is to return as secretary-general of the Asian Shipowners’ Association (ASA), a role he held from 2010 to 2014.

The Japanese citizen is unable to get to Singapore in time for the May 1 start of his tenure thanks to travel restrictions in place because of the coronavirus so ASA has decided to name him as secretary-general designate with Michael Phoon from the Singapore Shipping Association holding the title of acting secretary-general until Sonoda touches down in the Southeast Asian republic.

The ASA came into being five years ago, having originally been the Asian Shipowners’ Forum (ASF), an organisation that dates back to 1992. A permanent base for the organisation was established in Singapore in 2008. ASA’s membership together is estimated to control about 50% of the world merchant fleet today.