Soren Toft starts as CEO at MSC

Soren Toft starts today as CEO at the world’s second largest containerline, Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), nearly 13 months after he quit as chief operating officer at Maersk. Toft will report directly to Diego Aponte, MSC group president, and Gianluigi Aponte, founder and MSC Group chairman. Helping to preserve the MSC DNA and lead such a successful company into the future is a great honour

Commenting on the new CEO’s arrival, Diego Aponte said: “With his 25 years of experience in leadership roles at Maersk, and his comprehensive understanding of the future of the container shipping supply chain, Soren is the ideal match to help lead MSC into the future at the helm of our family company, building on the strategy which has made MSC such a growing success these past five decades.”

Toft added: “I am very excited and humbled by the opportunity given to me by the Aponte family. Helping to preserve the MSC DNA and lead such a successful company into the future is a great honour and a privilege for me.”

Toft joins MSC at a time where the line has been on a secondhand buying charge. According to Alphaliner, MSC has bought 16 ships totalling 92,900 slots worth more than $260m in the last four months.