South Korea’s top shipyards make carbon neutral pledge

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 9, 2021
South Korea’s six largest shipbuilding groups yesterday made a joint declaration to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The group, which includes Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, are all bringing their own green ship designs to market, while also looking at their own manufacturing processes to cut emissions during construction.

South Korea’s shipbuilding industry emits around 2m tons of greenhouse gases a year. Most of the this is indirect emissions attributable to electric power used in various processes. The liquid fuels for trial runs also emit greenhouse gases.

The yards, with the backing of the national government, intend to use more renewable energy while developing many alternatively powered new ship designs.

