Star Bulk shifts commercial activities from Geneva to Singapore

February 20th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Star Bulk has revealed it has moved its Geneva-based commercial activities to a newly established wholly owned subsidiary based in Singapore under the name of Star Bulk (Singapore).

The announcement came during an earnings report from the New York-listed company during which the company’s CEO, Petros Pappas, lauded Star Bulk’s decision to invest in scrubbers.

“Since the beginning of the year, we are seeing commercial and operational benefits on our scrubber investment, having 90 vessels with scrubbers certified today,” Pappas said, while revealing a number of other ships set for scrubbers will be delivered late from yards in China thanks to the spread of the coronavirus.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world's oldest newspaper, Lloyd's List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

