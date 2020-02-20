Star Bulk shifts commercial activities from Geneva to Singapore

Star Bulk has revealed it has moved its Geneva-based commercial activities to a newly established wholly owned subsidiary based in Singapore under the name of Star Bulk (Singapore).

The announcement came during an earnings report from the New York-listed company during which the company’s CEO, Petros Pappas, lauded Star Bulk’s decision to invest in scrubbers.

“Since the beginning of the year, we are seeing commercial and operational benefits on our scrubber investment, having 90 vessels with scrubbers certified today,” Pappas said, while revealing a number of other ships set for scrubbers will be delivered late from yards in China thanks to the spread of the coronavirus.