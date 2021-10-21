Stena gets into the methanol retrofit business

Swedish shipowning group Stena has joined forces with Swiss-based methanol producer Proman to jointly develop a methanol retrofit and supply solution that should enable both Stena’s vessels as well as third-party vessels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The plans for a ‘Retrofit & Supply’ solution build on the previously announced joint venture between Stena Bulk and Proman for three methanol-ready tankers. The first of these vessels, the 49,900 DWT Stena Pro Patria, will be delivered in early 2022, with a further three Proman-owned but mutually operated dual-fuel vessels due in 2023.

“Currently, there are more than 70,000 vessels travelling our oceans, with an average lifespan of approximately 25-30 years. Finding a low-emission fuel for these vessels is no easy task, but now is the time to accelerate the transition. Methanol offers not only immediate, and urgently required, benefits, but the only clear pathway to a sustainable future,” Stena said.

In 2015, Stena was the first shipowner to convert its ro-pax Stena Germanica to run on methanol as a marine fuel. The company said that methanol produced from natural gas brings an immediate CO2 reduction which will be further reduced to over 90% as renewable and sustainable methanol becomes more widely available as a marine fuel.

Carl-Johan Hagman, CEO, Stena Rederi, stated: “This announcement builds on the exciting and fruitful partnership that Stena Bulk has already forged with Proman and gives Stena another avenue to explore the use of methanol on more ship types.”

David Cassidy, chief executive of Proman, added: “Our combined vision is to dramatically accelerate the energy transition in shipping and not only talk about changing our environment but to actually make it happen. We will leverage both companies’ ambition and expertise to make methanol more widely available to vessel owners around the world and help them to join us on the transition to a cleaner shipping industry.”