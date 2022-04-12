Stornoway’s new deepwater terminal project moves ahead

Stornoway Port Authority is pressing forward with the construction of its new multi-purpose deepwater terminal, having awarded a £49m ($63.8m) contract to Belfast-based building and civil engineering company McLaughlin and Harvey.

Work on the project at the Outer Hebrides’ main port should commence in the coming weeks, with completion expected before the end of next year. The terminal is expected to provide facilities for a variety of sectors, including accommodation for offshore wind farm vessels and other energy sector activity. Its main berth will as well be suitable for the largest cruise liners. Development of the terminal should also increase the capabilities and flexibility of the Arnish fabrication yard at Stornoway.

The Port Authority has worked with the Scottish government, the Scottish Futures Trust, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar—the local authority for the Western Isles—over the past four years to progress the project.

Deputy First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, commented: “The development of the Stornoway deepwater terminal will be a game-changer for the local economy and for Scotland’s aspirations to grow our renewables and cruise sectors. The terminal is a key element of the Islands Growth Deal and will enable cruise traffic and expansion of the offshore renewables supply chain in the wake of the ScotWind offshore wind leasing round, as well as providing infrastructure for a range of other potential activities.”