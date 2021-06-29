Supramax fleet hits 200m dwt

The global supramax fleet has surpassed the 200m dwt mark for the first time according to data from Braemar ACM.

Dry bulk’s star performer in 2021 has seen another 44 newbuilds enter the fleet so far this year. Braemar’s definition of supramaxes are all geared vessels ranging in size from 40,000 to 69,000 dwt, as such including handymaxes and ultramaxes.

“A stimulus-fuelled rebound in global trade and particular strength in minor bulk trade has helped Supramax rates surge in 2021 with the Baltic Supramax Average up by 182% YTD,” Braemar pointed out in a note to clients yesterday.

Trade on supramaxes totalled 472m tonnes in the first five months of the year, up 11% year-on-year.