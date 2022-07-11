AsiaOperations

Swire Projects expands MPP fleet

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 11, 2022
Swire Projects, part of Singapore-based Swire Shipping, has entered into a long-term agreement with shipowner R. Braren for the charter of three handysize multipurpose (MPP) vessels. These vessels will service customer requirements in bluewater trades, carrying project, breakbulk and unitised cargoes.

This follows the deal announced in November 2021 for the long-term charter of six MPP heavylift vessels with Nordic Project and Finance.

Namir Khanbabi, general manager of Swire Projects, said this latest charter arrangement “fits with the plan to expand our MPP fleet in line with our growth strategy. These workhorse vessels will take Swire Projects’ growing MPP fleet to 15 vessels by year-end.”

The latest 28,000 dwt handysize MPPs were built between 2010 and 2011 at Huanghai shipyard, China. They will be renamed Pacific Honour, Pacific Humility and Pacific Hero.

The vessels will be chartered on a firm three-year period, with the option to extend. Delivery of the vessels is scheduled to commence from the fourth quarter of this year and into the beginning of 2023.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

