Swire Shipping appoints new managing director

Singapore-based Swire Shipping has appointed Jeremy Sutton as its new managing director.

Sutton, who is currently Swire Shipping’s chief operating officer, will take over from James Woodrow, who, after seven years on the job, is relocating to the UK to take up the position of managing director of James Finlay, also a Swire company. The timing of the transition is yet to be confirmed.

“I am extremely honoured to take the helm during Swire Shipping’s 150th year. With very supportive shareholders and a great leadership team, we intend to continue to focus on growing Swire Shipping’s three core operating businesses of liner, projects and landside, while maintaining an absolute focus on safety,” commented Sutton.

In addition, Chris Daniells has been appointed as managing director of Swire Projects, which is an operating business of Swire Shipping providing specialist shipping services to the energy, resource and infrastructure sector. Daniells will also retain his current portfolio as a chief commercial officer of Swire Shipping.