Swire Shipping buys Westwood Shipping Lines

SSPL US, an affiliate of Singapore-based Swire Shipping, is buying US-based Westwood Shipping Lines from J-WeSco, a subsidiary of The Sumitomo Warehouse Co.

“The acquisition complements Swire Shipping’s growth strategy to widen its liner network while also vertically integrating many of its shipping services with first- and last-mile land services,” Swire Shipping stated in a release.

Founded in 1980, Westwood services the transpacific trade as a multipurpose operator dedicated to Japan, Korea and China markets to and from the Pacific Northwest. No price for the acquisition has been revealed.

Earlier this week Swire Shipping launched a new service from Vietnam to Seattle in partnership with a top 20 American-owned freight forwarder, UWL.