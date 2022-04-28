AmericasAsiaContainersOperations

Swire Shipping buys Westwood Shipping Lines

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 28, 2022
Westwood Shipping Lines

SSPL US, an affiliate of Singapore-based Swire Shipping, is buying US-based Westwood Shipping Lines from J-WeSco, a subsidiary of The Sumitomo Warehouse Co.

“The acquisition complements Swire Shipping’s growth strategy to widen its liner network while also vertically integrating many of its shipping services with first- and last-mile land services,” Swire Shipping stated in a release.

Founded in 1980, Westwood services the transpacific trade as a multipurpose operator dedicated to Japan, Korea and China markets to and from the Pacific Northwest. No price for the acquisition has been revealed.

Earlier this week Swire Shipping launched a new service from Vietnam to Seattle in partnership with a top 20 American-owned freight forwarder, UWL.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

