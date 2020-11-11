Synergy touts its FSU credentials

Rajesh Unni-led Synergy Group has a new string to its bow. The Singapore shipmanager is now an FSU operator, having just wrapped the conversion project of a 1992-built, 126,000 cu m capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier into a floating storage unit.

The FSU, which has a projected lifespan of 15 years, was delivered to its owner, CNTIC VPower, last week. CNTIC VPower is a joint venture featuring Hong Kong-listed VPower Group and China National Technical Import & Export Corporation, which focuses on LNG-to-power projects.

The conversion project took place at Sembcorp Marine’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore. Synergy will manage, maintain and operate the FSU on an ongoing basis. It will be deployed in Myanmar where it will be manned by a Synergy crew of 25 seafarers.

The shipmanager is now touting its capabilities in this rarefied domain as an established single-source technical solution provider of LNG-to-power services.

“I think this LNG carrier to FSU conversion really drives home that Synergy is not just an asset manager and ship operator,” said Captain Unni, CEO and founder of Synergy Group. “We are a technical thought partner for owners and can deliver integrated solutions which require cross-disciplinary skills. We are also now an established single-source technical solution provider of LNG-to-power services. We can take a concept and realise the entire undertaking right through to delivering energy to end consumers even during a global pandemic.”