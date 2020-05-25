Taiwan Navigation returns to Oshima for ultramax order

Bulk carrier operator Taiwan Navigation has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Japan’s Oshima Shipbuilding for the construction of one 63,700 dwt ultramax bulk carrier.

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled in the second quarter of 2022. The value of the contract is not disclosed.

The order adds to the company’s existing order of two 81,600 dwt panamax bulk carriers at Oshima.

Taiwan Navigation is currently in the middle of a fleet rejuvenation programme. The company currently owns a fleet of 17 bulk carriers.