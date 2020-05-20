Taiwan supports container shipping with $1bn facility

May 20th, 2020 Containers, Greater China 0 comments

The Taiwanese government has announced a TWD30bn ($1bn) credit facility to support major container operators hit by trade disruptions caused by the spread of coronavirus.

The policy is targeted at medium to large scale shipping companies, container terminal operators and cargo loading/unloading operators. In addition to the $1bn credit facility, the government is also offering TWD243m ($8.1m) of loan interest subsidies.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Taiwan has asked the companies who applied for the loan to prioritise the funds for salary payment to employees.

Taiwan’s two major container lines, Yang Ming and Evergreen, reported a net loss of around $27.3m and $14.7m respectively in the first quarter of this year, while another major container operator Wan Hai made  a profit of $27.8m during the same period.

Yang Ming said that its container business has been affected by the spread of the coronavirus in the first quarter and it expects the situation to continue in the second quarter.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

