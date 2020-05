Home Sector Offshore Tanjung Offshore secures offshore works from Hess May 21st, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore

Malaysian offshore service provider Tanjung Offshore has received a letter of awarded from US oil company Hess.

The contract is for the provision of onshore fabrication, offshore hook-up and commissioning for infill flowlines.

The duration of the contract is for a period of four years, starting from June 1, and the value of the contract will be based on a work order request from Hess.