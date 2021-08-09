Dry CargoGreater China

Taylor Maritime adds another Japanese handy

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowAugust 9, 2021
0 215 Less than a minute
Taylor Maritime

Recently Taylor Maritime Investments revealed plans for a $75m cash-raising exercise to add six more Japanese-built handysize bulk carriers. Now brokers are linking more deals to the Taylor name.

Brokers report that Taylor Maritime has added the 33,000 dwt, 2011-built Sakura Kobe, a Japanese-owned vessel noted sold for $16.2m.

The price is higher than the expected acquisition price of around $15m from the cash raising exercise, but is in line with Taylor Maritime’s fleet average age of 10.5 years.

The London-listed outfit expects delivery of a handful of vessels through to January next year.

Tags
Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowAugust 9, 2021
0 215 Less than a minute
Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button