Taylor Maritime adds another Japanese handy

Recently Taylor Maritime Investments revealed plans for a $75m cash-raising exercise to add six more Japanese-built handysize bulk carriers. Now brokers are linking more deals to the Taylor name.

Brokers report that Taylor Maritime has added the 33,000 dwt, 2011-built Sakura Kobe , a Japanese-owned vessel noted sold for $16.2m.

The price is higher than the expected acquisition price of around $15m from the cash raising exercise, but is in line with Taylor Maritime’s fleet average age of 10.5 years.

The London-listed outfit expects delivery of a handful of vessels through to January next year.