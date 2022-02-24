Team Tankers sells three last ships

Broking sources tell Splash that the once mighty chemical player Team Tankers International has offloaded its last three ships, the 24,000 dwt Team Falcon, Team Hawk and Team Osprey. No prices nor taker is attached to the sale of the Dae Sun built ships, but VesselsValue indicates that the ships might have fetched around $10m each.

Team Tankers has sold some 20 ships over the last 12 months. The US-based company has a long history. It was first incorporated in Norway almost 60 years ago, while its roots are much older. The outfit has changed names several times but has stayed loyal to its core business. In 2020, Team Tankers delisted from the Oslo Stock Exchange after five years. Before that, it was best known publicly as Eitzen Chemical.