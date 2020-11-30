Technomar boxship refloated and heading for repairs

The Tina 1 boxship has been refloated and disentangled from the Iranian wreck it crashed into eight days ago.

The 5,576 teu containership grounded off Batam in Indonesia on November 22, scything into another grounded boxship.

The Tina 1, owned by Technomar Shipping of Greece and on charter to Maersk, ploughed into the wreck of the Shahraz boxship having departed Singapore for Jakarta.

The Shahraz has been stuck in the same position since May 10 when it grounded, buckling in the process, following a collision with an Indonesian bulk carrier.

A Swire towboat, Pacific Wrangler, is towing the Tina 1 to a nearby anchorage where it will be inspected before likely heading for repairs.