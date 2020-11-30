AsiaContainersOperations

Technomar boxship refloated and heading for repairs

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 30, 2020
0 255 Less than a minute
Piet Sinke / Maasmond Maritime

The Tina 1 boxship has been refloated and disentangled from the Iranian wreck it crashed into eight days ago.

The 5,576 teu containership grounded off Batam in Indonesia on November 22, scything into another grounded boxship.

The Tina 1, owned by Technomar Shipping of Greece and on charter to Maersk, ploughed into the wreck of the Shahraz boxship having departed Singapore for Jakarta.

The Shahraz has been stuck in the same position since May 10 when it grounded, buckling in the process, following a collision with an Indonesian bulk carrier.

A Swire towboat, Pacific Wrangler, is towing the Tina 1 to a nearby anchorage where it will be inspected before likely heading for repairs.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 30, 2020
0 255 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button