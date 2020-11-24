AsiaContainersEuropeMiddle EastOperations
Greek boxship scythes into grounded Iranian vessel off Batam
The 5,576 teu Tina 1 containership grounded off Batam in Indonesia on Sunday, scything into another grounded boxship, new videos show.
The Tina 1, owned by Technomar Shipping of Greece and on charter to Maersk, ploughed into the wreck of the Shahraz boxship late on Sunday night having departed Singapore for Jakarta.
The Shahraz has been stuck in the same position since May 10 when it grounded, buckling in the process, following a collision with an Indonesian bulk carrier.
Comments
Having worked for a particular company that begins with “M”, I suspect the OOW was busy at the bridge computer typing up the results of the B Deck broom closet Safety Audit and the associated recommended actions on where the nonskid fluro coded brooms should be stored regarding the signage on the door. Looking out the bridge windows is considered lazy and Rule 5 only applies to other companies.