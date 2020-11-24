AsiaContainersEuropeMiddle EastOperations

Greek boxship scythes into grounded Iranian vessel off Batam

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 24, 2020
1 4,395 Less than a minute
Piet Sinke / Maasmond Maritime

The 5,576 teu Tina 1 containership grounded off Batam in Indonesia on Sunday, scything into another grounded boxship, new videos show.

The Tina 1, owned by Technomar Shipping of Greece and on charter to Maersk, ploughed into the wreck of the Shahraz boxship late on Sunday night having departed Singapore for Jakarta.

The Shahraz has been stuck in the same position since May 10 when it grounded, buckling in the process, following a collision with an Indonesian bulk carrier.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 24, 2020
1 4,395 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Comments

  1. Having worked for a particular company that begins with “M”, I suspect the OOW was busy at the bridge computer typing up the results of the B Deck broom closet Safety Audit and the associated recommended actions on where the nonskid fluro coded brooms should be stored regarding the signage on the door. Looking out the bridge windows is considered lazy and Rule 5 only applies to other companies.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button