Greek boxship scythes into grounded Iranian vessel off Batam

The 5,576 teu Tina 1 containership grounded off Batam in Indonesia on Sunday, scything into another grounded boxship, new videos show.

The Tina 1, owned by Technomar Shipping of Greece and on charter to Maersk, ploughed into the wreck of the Shahraz boxship late on Sunday night having departed Singapore for Jakarta.

The Shahraz has been stuck in the same position since May 10 when it grounded, buckling in the process, following a collision with an Indonesian bulk carrier.