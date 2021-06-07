TGS and PGS team up for East Canada survey

Offshore survey players TGS and PGS have joined forces to carry out a 3D seismic survey of the Cape Anguille, expanding their Canada portfolio with an additional 10,000 sq km offshore Newfoundland.

The survey covers existing lease blocks and open acreage in the Orphan Basin. The data acquired and processed will include Kirchhoff 3D volumes, and PGS’ Ramform Titan will perform the long offset acquisition, utilising Geostreamer technology.

The survey is expected to complete mid-September 2021, with fast-track results in November 2021, and final imaging and interpretation in Q1 2022.

Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS, commented: “Canada remains a good investment for explorers and for the 11th year and we experience solid industry interest for expansion of our high-quality multi-client library offshore Newfoundland. We will deploy two Ramform Titan-class vessels for the full season with GeoStreamer technology, a tailored towing configuration and advanced imaging workflows to deliver data that can provide significant insights to help de-risk the prospects and plays offshore Canada.”

In addition to Ramform Titan, Ramform Atlas is currently on its way to Canada to start another multi-client campaign in the first half of June. The vessel should stay in Canada until mid-September 2021.