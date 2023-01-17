The Captain’s Table finals to be broadcast live on Splash tomorrow

The Captain’s Table finals, shipping’s preeminent pitch competition, return tomorrow, with the whole show due to be broadcast live from Hong Kong on Splash.

This year’s finalists showcase solutions on issues such as decarbonisation, optimisation and risk management. They will be grilled by judges including shipowners and managers.

The winning team will walk away with a cash prize of $30,000 and £25,000 in free legal advice across law firm HFW’s network of global offices. In addition, the start-up will gain access to a network of corporates and investors within the maritime industry, receive mentorship, gain industry insights and discover new opportunities.

To watch the show, which starts at 4pm Hong Kong time, bookmark this page and watch in the window below.