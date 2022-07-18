Titan adds to LNG bunker fleet

Dutch fuel supplier Titan has expanded its fleet with the charter of a fifth liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel in a long-term deal with Elenger, part of Estonia’s Infortar.

Formerly known as Titan LNG, the company will supply LNG and liquefied biomethane (LBM) with the 2021-built Optimus, an LBV with a capacity of 6,000 cu m, which will operate under Titan’s license in the Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp (ARA) and Zeebrugge ports.

The vessel arrived at the Port of Amsterdam earlier this month, giving Titan the opportunity to meet the crew and prepare them for bunkering in the ARA region.

The addition of the Optimus will serve the Titan fleet alongside its other chartered and owned vessels such as FlexFueler001, FlexFueler002, Green Zeebrugge, and Coral Fraseri, all of which can deliver LNG and LBM bunker stems going forward.