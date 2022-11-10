Tomini adds to fleet with handy pair buy

Tomini Shipping has again added to its fleet of dry bulk carriers with the purchase of two handies. The Dubai-based shipowner and operator acquired the 2016 Chinese-built 38,780 dwt Tomini Sirocco and the 2015-built 38,635 dwt Tomini Pampero for an undisclosed sum.

The latest additions, which take the fleet to 26, wrap up the biggest Tomini handysize acquisition campaign with a total of 13 vessels purchased through 2022.

“We see a very positive supply side picture on the handies, with relatively few new builds on order, and an ageing profile of the existing fleet. This leads to greater recycling numbers due to incoming environmental regulations, meaning the fundamentals are very much in favour of a positive handysize segment,” said Numair Shaikh, CEO of Tomini.