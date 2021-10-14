Dry CargoMiddle East

Tomini pounces for another kamsarmax

Sam Chambers October 14, 2021
Tomini Shipping has again added to its fleet of dry bulk carriers with the purchase of a kamsarmax.

The Dubai-based shipping company acquired a 2015 Chinese-built 81,027 dwt bulk carrier Dansas, which has been renamed Tomini Bravery and takes the fleet size to 17.

“Tomini is confident in the long-term fundamentals for the dry bulk market and are committed to growing a diverse fleet to meet our client’s needs,” commented Numair Shaikh, Tomini’s CEO.

