Toyota Tsusho launches biofuel trials in Singapore

Japanese bunkers supplier Toyota Tsusho Petroleum (TTP) will conduct biofuel trials in Singapore in collaboration with industry and academia under the support of Singapore authority during the next six months.

The company will supply biofuel for ships derived from waste cooking oil and vegetable oil to bunker barges at the Port of Singapore and conduct an operational trial aiming to verify technical matters, such as the oxidation and storage stability of biofuels, and acquire knowledge by measuring ship emissions, Toyota Tsusho said.

In addition to this trial, TTP is supplying biofuel produced in Europe and sold by GoodFuels for foreign ships at the Port of Singapore.

“If these initiatives lead to procurement and regular use of biofuel, which is expected to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, this will contribute to solving issues in the maritime transport industry toward decarbonization,” Toyota Tsusho said.

The Japanese government has established the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and is promoting a shift of fuels for ships from heavy oil and light oil to alternative fuels under its Green Growth Strategy. In March 2021, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism announced a roadmap aimed at achieving commercial operation by 2028 of zero emission ships.

In October last year, Toyota Tsusho began supplying liquefied natural gas fuel (LNG) to ships using ship-to-ship bunkering for the first time in Japan and has worked on initiatives toward alternative fuels.

Earlier this month, Splash reported on the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) teaming up with Oldendorff Carriers, BHP and GoodFuels to carry out the first marine biofuel trial involving an ocean-going vessel bunkered in Singapore.