Tribini Capital exits shipowning with sale of boxships to Maersk

Alphaliner is reporting the 2,754 teu sister ships MCC Ningbo and MCC Chittagong have been sold to Maersk, marking the exit of Hong Kong-based Tribini Capital from shipowning. The 2016-built ships were already on charter to Maersk.

VesselsValue suggests both ships are worth around $51m each, far more than the $32.5m Tribini paid Zhejiang Ouhua Shipbuilding to construct them.

Tribini Capital was founded in 2004 by Thomas Söderberg (pictured), a Dane whose career included stints with Maersk and John Fredriksen’s Seatankers Management. Over the years the company has invested in bulk carriers and boxships. Now Söderberg and his team want to use their experience and network to invest in and nurture ship tech firms.

“We are hoping to be able to use our experience in shipowning, shipbuilding and chartering combined with our network of investors and our general business experience to work with more techie type of companies whether it be in clean fuels, carbon capture, consumption reducing technologies or even IT applications, and assist them grow their business and leverage our background to position them and give them access to the right commercial parties,” Söderberg told Splash.