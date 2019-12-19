Tristar adds first LNG carrier to fleet

December 19th, 2019 Gas, Greater China 0 comments

UAE-headquartered  Tristar Group has announced that it has taken delivery of the 2008-built 155,000 cu m LNG carrier Tristar Ruby, formerly known as British Ruby, to its fleet.

The vessel, acquired from French bank Societe Generale, is the first LNG carrier in Tristar’s fleet which consists of 30 tankers.

The Tristar Ruby will go on long-term time charter with BP Shipping, and will be technically managed by Wilhelmsen Ship Management and commercially operated by Tristar.

“As a group, we are extremely excited with this new opportunity to expand our presence into LNG shipping and look forward to strengthening and growing this new relationship with BP with a strong commitment to safety in operations and high standards of service and excellence,” said Eugene Mayne, group CEO of Tristar.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

