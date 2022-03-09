TS Lines enters Asia – Europe trades

Hong Kong-based carrier TS Lines has entered the Asia-Europe tradelane by teaming up with China United Lines (CULines).

TS Lines, which has transformed from its intra-Asia origins over the past year, has become a vessel provider and consortium partner in the China – North Europe Asia Europe Express service (AEX) operated by CULines, according to Alphaliner. The 4,198 teu TS Singapore departs from Ningbo on the service.

TS Lines launched a transpacific service linking China with Vancouver last October.

Meanwhile, rapidly developing CULines is adding an ad hoc Asia – Mediterranean service offering this month to its increasingly global presence.