TS Lines selects Shanghai Waigaoqiao for 7,000 teu quartet

The mid-sized containership sector orderbook, almost starved of any newbuilds nine months ago, is beginning to look lengthy.

Taiwan’s TS Lines is the latest carrier to put pen to paper for 7,000 teu class ships, signing yesterday for four ships with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. The four 272.5 m long ships will deliver in 2024.

Alphaliner lists TS Lines with nearly 90,000 slots, ranking 21st in its list of the world’s largest carriers.