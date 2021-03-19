Tsakos to join Cargill-Maersk Tankers MR tanker pool

Greek owner Tsakos Group is set to join the Cargill-Maersk Tankers joint MR pool this month, entering three vessels.

The company will place MR tankers Apollo, Aris and Artemis from Singapore, Gibraltar and the US Gulf into the pool.

“We look forward to a close, long-term collaboration with our new partner Tsakos Group and TEN,” Maersk said in an announcement.

“We are convinced about the need for commercial partnerships in the tanker market. By joining the Cargill-Maersk Tankers pool, we are following our strategy of commercial consolidation with partners who share our values and are working towards an industry that delivers greater environmental and economic value,” said Nikolas Tsakos, CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN).