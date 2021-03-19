EuropeOperationsTankers

Tsakos to join Cargill-Maersk Tankers MR tanker pool

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 19, 2021
0 34 Less than a minute
TEN

Greek owner Tsakos Group is set to join the Cargill-Maersk Tankers joint MR pool this month, entering three vessels.

The company will place MR tankers Apollo, Aris and Artemis from Singapore, Gibraltar and the US Gulf into the pool.

“We look forward to a close, long-term collaboration with our new partner Tsakos Group and TEN,” Maersk said in an announcement.

“We are convinced about the need for commercial partnerships in the tanker market. By joining the Cargill-Maersk Tankers pool, we are following our strategy of commercial consolidation with partners who share our values and are working towards an industry that delivers greater environmental and economic value,” said Nikolas Tsakos, CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN).

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 19, 2021
0 34 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button