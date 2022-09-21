Turkey’s Akkon Lines takes on its largest ship

Akkon Lines from Turkey has taken on its largest ship to date. Alphaliner is reporting the carrier has taken Transfar Shipping’s 1,732 teu A Daisen on a six-month charter for $35,000 a day, a ship that is approximately 600 teu bigger than the largest one in its fleet.

Fast growing Akkon connects Turkey with ports in the Black Sea, the East Mediterranean and North Africa.

The A Daisen had previously been on charter for a period of 12 months to UK forwarder DKT Allseas at $50,000 a day, a stark illustration of how steeply charter rates are falling off in recent weeks.