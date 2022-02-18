Two trapped onboard and eleven missing in Grimaldi roro fire

Two people are trapped on a Grimaldi roro Euroferry Olympia that was engulfed in flames on Friday morning, while another 11 passengers are missing, the Greek coastguard said.

The coastguard said a total of 239 passengers and 51 crew members had been on board the Italian-flagged ship, and most of them had boarded rescue vessels transferring them to the port of the island of Corfu. There were no immediate reports of deaths or severe injuries.

Following a complete count and identification, it was found that 278 people were rescued, including a person who was not on the official passenger list. The two individuals who are trapped are understood to be truck drivers of Bulgarian and Turkish nationality, and the operation to free them is underway. The identities of those missing from the official crew and passenger list have not been disclosed.

The Euroferry Olympia was heading from Igoumenitsa in Greece towards Brindisi in Italy. The fire, the cause of which is still under investigation, broke out in deck No. 3, Grimaldi said. In addition, the ship carries 153 commercial vehicles as well as 32 passenger vehicles. “No fuel spill has been detected at sea, nor does the stability of the ship appear to be compromised,” the company added.

Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing with several ships deployed. Tugboats have been hired, and a floating firefighter is expected to join the operation, as well as a tug with increased firefighting capacity.