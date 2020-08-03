UAE opens crew changes across all seven emirates

The Federal Transport Authority in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday issued a circular opening crew changes to all ports across the nation’s seven emirates. Whereas previously crew change had been possible in Dubai, the new ruling opens up the movement of seafarers at other important hubs such as Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Khorfakkan.

Seafarers must adhere to public health requirements and precautionary measures in the UAE. Pre-registration of crew members’ itinerary to join ships or return home is mandatory as is a maritime declaration of health and a pledge by the captain of the ship regarding the absence of any contagious diseases.

A designated person is required in every port and dry dock facility to follow up on all issues related to the prevention of Covid-19 pandemic and submit an internal daily report.

For those signing on and off, they will need a 96-hour seafarer entry visa.