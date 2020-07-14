Dubai opens for crew changes

Dubai has finally come good on the crew change issue. A circular from Dubai Maritime City Authority issued today and seen by Splash shows that crew change in Dubai ports and anchorages is now possible subject to compliance with the Dubai Health Authority Covid-19 guidelines and scheduled flights in the UAE.

A further federal announcement relating to the whole of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is due soon, sources related to the matter tell Splash.

The UAE was one of the signatories to last week’s UK-convened international summit on crew change. The nation had faced criticism for its slowness to allow crew movement. Dubai has opened its airport to all tourists as of a week ago.

The Dubai news means there are now two very well connected hubs in the Middle East allowing crew changes with Doha in Qatar the early frontrunner.

In total, last week’s crew change summit saw 13 nations pledge to come to the aid of stranded crew around the world.

The Dubai news is shaded by developments further east. In Hong Kong, which had opened its waters and airport to crew changes, the territory has reined back its seafarer access this week as coronavirus cases have jumped in the former British colony.