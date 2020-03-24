Home Sector Gas Union Maritime enters gas sector with VLGC order at Hyundai Heavy March 24th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Gas

UK-owner Union Maritime has placed an order at Hyundai Heavy Industries for the construction of two LPG-fuelled 91,000 cu m VLGCs, according to brokers.

Allied Shipbroking is reporting that the contract includes a firm order for one vessel and options for another one. The price for the vessels is $79m each, and delivery is scheduled for 2022.

The order marks Union Maritime’s entry into the LPG carrier market. The company currently operates a fleet of 49 tankers, four bulkers and three offshore vessels.