Union Maritime enters gas sector with VLGC order at Hyundai Heavy

March 24th, 2020 Europe, Gas 0 comments

UK-owner Union Maritime has placed an order at Hyundai Heavy Industries for the construction of two LPG-fuelled 91,000 cu m VLGCs, according to brokers.

Allied Shipbroking is reporting that the contract includes a firm order for one vessel and options for another one. The price for the vessels is $79m each, and delivery is scheduled for 2022.

The order marks Union Maritime’s entry into the LPG carrier market. The company currently operates a fleet of 49 tankers, four bulkers and three offshore vessels.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

