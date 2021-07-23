AmericasContainersPorts and Logistics

Union Pacific to restart container shipments from west coast to Chicago next week

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 23, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Port of Los Angeles

A temporary halt by Union Pacific to rail shipments of international containers from the US west coast ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland and Tacoma will come to an end early next week, said UP Chief Executive Lance Fritz. The pause on shipments to UP’s Global IV facility in Chicago began on July 18, and was expected to last for a week.

Announcing the halt, a UP spokeswoman said, “We believe this change will allow the transportation supply chain to begin working off the backlog of Global IV destined trains, while freeing up railcar assets to support import loading needs on the West Coast.” UP was at that time experiencing significant congestion at its inland intermodal terminals, most notably in Chicago, she said.

Fritz confirmed in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that the backlog is clearing. “I anticipate in the seven-day period … we should get back down to a reasonable kind of a normal backlog of stack containers,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 23, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button