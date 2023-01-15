Unionised North Sea Petrofac workers win pay rise

Over 200 offshore workers employed by energy services company Petrofac on Repsol Sinopec’s assets have accepted an improved wage offer bringing a long-running dispute to an end.

Unite, the UK’s largest offshore trade union confirmed the deal will result in a salary increase of up to 20.2%, which is the cash equivalent of up to £18,000 (around $22,000), and also enhancements to allowances.

Petrofac workers agreed to the latest offer by 84% on a ballot turnout of 97%, bringing an end to weeks of North Sea strikes, the most recent of which took place in December.

The installations covered by the deal include the Arbroath, Auk, Bleo Holm, Claymore, Clyde, Fulmar Alpha, Piper Bravo, Montrose, Saltire, Tartan Alpha, and Flotta oil terminal. The workers involved include electrical and mechanical technicians, deck crew, controllers and riggers.

The dispute had centred on the removal of a 10% equal time payment, years of below inflationary pay increases as well as issues around payments for Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) medicals, mileage and stand-in duties.