Uniper Energy and Neutral Fuels team up to provide biofuels at Fujairah

German energy firm Uniper Energy, through its marine fuel unit Uniper Energy DMCC (UED), has formed a partnership with UAE-based Neutral Fuels to provide maritime biofuel in Fujairah, UAE.

The two companies will blend UED’s very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) and Neutral Fuels’ biofuel, creating a maritime fuel that meets the IMO standard.

“The collaboration is aimed to address climate protection, the predominant social issue in the world today. UED’s mission is to help countries build up reliable and environmentally friendly energy supplies to support a global transition to cleaner energy. Collaborating with Neutral Fuels enables us to accelerate our efforts,” said Lars Liebig, managing director of UED.

According to Liebig, the fuel will be available for large tankers and containerships, and for smaller short sea and feeder vessels.

“It is fitting for the UAE to lead the way in making maritime biofuel widely available to the shipping industry. The UAE was quick to adopt the UN’s sustainable development goals and has been particularly active in working to cut emissions of CO2. This is the main culprit that creates the greenhouse gases which cause climate change,” said Gary Hubbard, chief commercial officer of Neutral Fuels.