US Department of Transportation focuses on future maritime workforce

The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) is accepting applications until September 19 for Centres of Excellence (CoE) designations to recognize and support community or technical colleges and maritime training centres that prepare Americans for careers in the maritime industry.

The CoE program, administered by MARAD, focuses on existing training facilities and assists the maritime industry in gaining and sustaining a well-trained workforce. The program also supports the Biden Administration’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility for students, faculty and staff in the maritime workforce.

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2018 provides the Secretary of Transportation with authority to designate qualified entities as CoEs. The Department and MARAD can also collaborate with designated CoEs to advance recruitment and training of students and faculty, enhance facilities, create new maritime career pathways, enhance employer-led maritime training practices, and potentially receive assistance in the form of surplus equipment or temporary use of MARAD vessels.