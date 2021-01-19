US to sanction Russian pipelay vessel involved at Nord Stream 2

The United States has informed Germany of its plan to impose sanctions on pipelay barge Fortuna which is involved in the construction of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, the German Economy Ministry has announced.

A spokesperson for Germany’s Economy Ministry said that the ministry regretted the decision by the US the sanction the Russian vessel, which is owned by Russian company MRTS according to VesselsValue.

The $11bn Nord Stream 2 project is led by Russian state energy company Gazprom and aims at doubling the existing Nord Stream pipeline’s capacity. Russia resumed construction of the project in December after a one-year suspension due to US sanctions. Currently the project is more than 90% complete.

The German government supports the pipeline but the US fears that the construction of the pipeline from Russia to Germany will compromise European energy security.

Gazprom’s western partners in the project are Germany’s Uniper, BASF’s Wintershall Dea, Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell, Austria’s OMV and Engie.