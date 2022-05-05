Veson Nautical acquires Q88

Veson Nautical, a provider of maritime freight software, has acquired Q88, an information management and software platform for the shipping industry.

Founded in 2001, Q88 has been building digital solutions for the marine freight industry for 20 years. The company offers a suite of software and data products designed to streamline operational workflows, aggregate a single source of truth for data, improve accuracy and the relevance of data, and accelerate communication. Q88 has invested significantly in bringing solutions to the dry bulk space, as well as other sectors within the shipping industry.

The acquisition will provide Veson’s existing clients with a complementary software suite; Q88 customers will see iterative and rapid development in existing product lines, as these solutions become more integrated with Veson’s platform and current product offering.

The acquisition of Q88 closely follows the announcement in March 2022 that Veson received significant equity investments from global investment firms Francisco Partners and Pamlico Capital. Those investments laid the foundation for Veson to pursue its growth strategy.