AmericasEuropeOperationsTech

Veson Nautical acquires VesselsValue

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 11, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Veson Nautical

Boston-based shipping software company Veson Nautical has sealed a deal to acquire UK online pricing platform VesselsValue for an undisclosed sum. 

With a database consisting of more than 81,500 vessels, VesselsValue has been focused on acquiring, storing, and commercialising data in the form of valuations, reports, and market insights.

Founded by Richard Rivlin in 2011, the company’s maritime brand and product line will continue under the Veson umbrella, becoming part of Veson’s suite of services when the acquisition is finalised in early May.

VesselsValue’s aviation unit will be spun out into a separate, standalone company.

Commenting on the acquisition, John Veson, CEO and co-founder at Veson Nautical, said: “VesselsValue brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organisation, and we look forward to them joining the Veson team. In addition to valuing the world’s fleet, VesselsValue has a sophisticated analytical valuation methodology which we will harness to provide our clients with deeper insights to promote sustainable commercial and operational decisions.”

Veson added that the deal will see the existing VesselsValue clients benefit from improved model updates, by incorporating information from sources within the Veson product portfolio, such as Q88 and Oceanbolt, acquired in 2022 and 2019, respectively.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 11, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button