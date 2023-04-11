Veson Nautical acquires VesselsValue

Boston-based shipping software company Veson Nautical has sealed a deal to acquire UK online pricing platform VesselsValue for an undisclosed sum.

With a database consisting of more than 81,500 vessels, VesselsValue has been focused on acquiring, storing, and commercialising data in the form of valuations, reports, and market insights.

Founded by Richard Rivlin in 2011, the company’s maritime brand and product line will continue under the Veson umbrella, becoming part of Veson’s suite of services when the acquisition is finalised in early May.

VesselsValue’s aviation unit will be spun out into a separate, standalone company.

Commenting on the acquisition, John Veson, CEO and co-founder at Veson Nautical, said: “VesselsValue brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organisation, and we look forward to them joining the Veson team. In addition to valuing the world’s fleet, VesselsValue has a sophisticated analytical valuation methodology which we will harness to provide our clients with deeper insights to promote sustainable commercial and operational decisions.”

Veson added that the deal will see the existing VesselsValue clients benefit from improved model updates, by incorporating information from sources within the Veson product portfolio, such as Q88 and Oceanbolt, acquired in 2022 and 2019, respectively.