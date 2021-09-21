Vitol Bunkers expands bunkering services

Vitol Bunkers has announced the launch of a new bunkering service in the ARA (Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp) region, starting this October.

The new products and services will include a range of marine fuel grades, bio-blends, as well as green bunker fuels for customers wishing to mitigate their carbon emissions.

Earlier this year, the bunkering unit of commodity trading giant Vitol also rolled out a carbon offset offering to its customers, allowing them to cancel emissions associated with any given cargo through the overlay of Verified Emissions Reductions (VERs).

Chris Young, global bunkering account manager, said: “We are very excited to have established a foothold in ARA and Flushing, Europe’s largest bunkering hub, and to extend our services to new and existing customers across the ARA region.”

Vitol Bunkers was established earlier this year, after which it expanded its footprint to Yangshan, China and added a deepwater supply point to its US Gulf Coast and Caribbean offering.