Voyager Worldwide hit by cyber attack

Maritime tech giant Voyager Worldwide has become the latest big name in maritime to be hit by a cyber attack.

Since December 2, all systems have been taken offline at the navigation services and solutions provider, which boasts more than 1,000 shipping companies as customers around the world.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, and our priority is keeping the impact of the incident contained, the time frame for recovery could shift,” Voyager stated on its site, aiming initially to get its systems back online this week.

Mandiant, a cyber security firm, is assisting Voyager’s internal team in responding to the attack.

Among Voyager’s range of services is a cyber security and protection portfolio.

A shipping cyber security survey published earlier this year by maritime cyber security company CyberOwl, maritime innovation agency Thetius and law firm HFW, found that 44% of respondents reported that their organisation has been the subject of a cyber attack in the last three years. Of those, 3% resulted in a ransom being paid by the victim to the attacker, at an average cost of $3.1m.