AsiaOperationsTech

Voyager Worldwide hit by cyber attack

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 9, 2022
0 3 1 minute read

Maritime tech giant Voyager Worldwide has become the latest big name in maritime to be hit by a cyber attack.

Since December 2, all systems have been taken offline at the navigation services and solutions provider, which boasts more than 1,000 shipping companies as customers around the world.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, and our priority is keeping the impact of the incident contained, the time frame for recovery could shift,” Voyager stated on its site, aiming initially to get its systems back online this week.

Mandiant, a cyber security firm, is assisting Voyager’s internal team in responding to the attack.

Among Voyager’s range of services is a cyber security and protection portfolio.

A shipping cyber security survey published earlier this year by maritime cyber security company CyberOwl, maritime innovation agency Thetius and law firm HFW, found that 44% of respondents reported that their organisation has been the subject of a cyber attack in the last three years. Of those, 3% resulted in a ransom being paid by the victim to the attacker, at an average cost of $3.1m.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 9, 2022
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button