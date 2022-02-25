Wan Hai slapped with fine from the California Air Resources Board

The California Air Resources Board has reached a settlement agreement with Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines, setting a $680,750 fine over violations of the Ocean-Going Vessels At-Berth Regulation that aims to reduce diesel particulate matter and oxides of nitrogen from ocean-going vessels auxiliary engines while they are docked at California ports.

The violations were found during a routine audit in 2020. The audit revealed that Wan Hai failed to reduce its fleet auxiliary engine power generation by at least 80% while docked at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and failed to meet the three-hour operational time limit for at least 80% of its fleet’s visits.

The operational time limit caps the number of hours a vessel may run their engines while in port to a maximum of three hours.