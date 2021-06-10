Wärtsilä and RINA showcase compact propulsion system design

Marine technology group Wärtsilä and classification society RINA have designed a new propulsion system that they claim can reduce vessel emissions by up to 40%. The system sees a single engine being used for both propulsion and electric power.

The Wärtsilä / RINA propulsion arrangement has a more compact design than traditional systems. It has a reduced operational complexity and capex, and achieves an optimised fuel consumption to OPEX and achieve emissions compliance.

The design utilises just two 4-stroke dual-fuel (DF) engines, with options for electric power back-up from batteries or a small DF generator when the vessel is idle.

The design can achieve a reduction of up to 50% from the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) reference level value, and immediate compliance with the IMO’s 2030 targets.

Antonios Trakakis, Greece marine technical Director at RINA, said: “We are really excited about this new concept as it represents a proven and more efficient solution than was earlier possible. The combination of fewer running components and 100% redundancy, with a single engine capable of handling both propulsion and electric power, even in port, promotes both safety and reliability. The highly efficient Wärtsilä 31DF engine enables shipowners to reduce fuel costs, while at the same time being proactively prepared for the fuels of the future.”