Western China gets access to the Indian Ocean

Photo of Andrew Cox Andrew CoxSeptember 6, 2021
Western China has a new access to the Indian Ocean via a new rail route across Myanmar. A test cargo recently completed the three-day journey.

Rail freight can now travel in three days from Chengdu, the economic powerhouse of Sichuan Province, to the border of Myanmar, where it can then transit to Yangon Port.

The route is the first to link western China with the Indian Ocean, and transhipment traffic from Singapore, allowing a portion of Chinese trade to bypass the congested Strait of Malacca, while also boosting development in the landlocked Yunnan Province.

In addition, China has also been working to develop additional rail networks and a deep seaport as part of Myanmar’s Special Economic Zone in Kyaukphyu, which will increase international trade and income for the country’s military regime.

