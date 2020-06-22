EuropeOffshore

Wilhelmsen establishes wind logistics firm

June 22, 2020
Abnormal Load Services (ALS) and Norsea, two offshore service providers, have jointly established Elevon, a company solely focused on wind logistics.

Elevon will be offering transportation services for large and delicate structures for wind projects.

“In recent years, the wind industry has experienced accelerated growth and rapid improvement and innovation, creating complex challenges but also opportunities for project logistics. In response to this change, the decision was made to establish a dedicated, forward-looking company, focusing only on wind logistics. Elevon was conceived to grow with the developing needs and expectations of the market,” the companies said in a release.

The two companies will combine their strengths in large and complex project logistics and offshore supply logistics. Additionally, Wallenius Wilhelmsen and the Wilhelmsen group, owners of ALS and NorSea respectively, will provide support through global networks.

“Big opportunities need a singular focus. The pure-play strategy allows Elevon to anticipate and respond quicker to client needs, attract industry-specific talent, go ‘all-in’ in tailoring operations for wind project delivery, and make very specific investments to support clients in the wind industry,” said the CEO of Elevon, Knut Magne Johannessen.  

