Wind power for shipping: nice to have or a must

Wind-assisted ship propulsion (WASP) has progressed from a perceived blue sky technology to one of the potential key elements in decarbonising the future of maritime shipping.

A lot has been said about this group of technologies that harness wind power to thrust a vessel forward and their potential for reducing emissions and fuel costs. One of the most memorable studies was released by CE Delft back in 2017, which found that in 2030, the market potential could amount to around 3,700 to 10,70...