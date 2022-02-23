Windward launches its Ocean Freight Visibility solution

Israeli maritime AI firm Windward has launched its Ocean Freight Visibility solution. The new solution enables freight forwarders to improve efficiency and scalability with automated data collection and analysis which provides real-time accurate ETA predictions, disruption risk predictions, reasons for delay, and location-based insights for containerised freight.

“The supply chain has been severely disrupted during the global pandemic, with ocean freight rates up 1,500% over the last two years,” Windward stated, pointing out that less than 40% of boxes are arriving on time.

“Improved supply chain visibility powered by large data sets and predictive insights will equip freight forwarders with the information necessary to respond effectively to constantly changing conditions, be it shifting weather, workforce shortages, or port backlogs,” Windward stated.

“The supply chain today is facing a combination of factors that have been long in the making: the rise of consumer demand, lagging infrastructure, labour shortages, and a constant eruption of local disruptions. Put these together and you have a butterfly effect,” said Ami Daniel, CEO of Windward. “We don’t know when the supply chain crisis will end, yet creating solutions to help manage supply chain risk is critical.”

Windward’s Ocean Freight Visibility solution allows users to input their containers, and proactively mitigate risks by monitoring critical shipment disruptions affecting container ETAs. The system alerts in real-time about any evolving delay allowing them to take action with their customers. The solution includes daily alerts and insights via email and is available through an API integration with existing transportation management systems or a web application.